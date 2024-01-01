Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2016 Honda Civic LX, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable black cloth bucket seats and a host of features to enhance your driving experience. With only 97,876km on the odometer, this Civic is just breaking in and ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows, while staying safe with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. The Civic LX also offers the peace of mind of a security system and heated mirrors for those chilly Canadian mornings. This fuel-efficient and reliable Honda is a perfect choice for city driving and weekend road trips.</p><p>Here are 5 features to make you say Wow!</p><ul><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Civic with the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride on long drives.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to foggy mornings.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Stay safe and in control, even on slick surfaces.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Open and close your windows effortlessly.</li></ul><p>Come see this 2016 Honda Civic LX at Canadian Auto Sales NL today!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2016 Honda Civic

97,876 KM

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
12055072

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
97,876KM
VIN 2HGFC2F53GHO296OO

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

