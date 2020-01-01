2016 Kia Rio

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Comfort
-
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Suspension
-
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Safety
-
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Additional Features
-
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Cloth Seat Trim
- 90 amp alternator
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Analog Display
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 43 L Fuel Tank
- Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
- Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder
- Transmission: 6-Speed Auto w/Steptronic Shifter -inc: active eco system, 3.065 Axle Ratio
- Tires: P185/65R15 Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) -inc: tire mobility kit
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat, driver seat height adjuster and seat back pockets
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
