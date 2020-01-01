2016 Kia Rio

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Cloth Seat Trim

90 amp alternator

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Analog Display

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

43 L Fuel Tank

Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation

Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder

Transmission: 6-Speed Auto w/Steptronic Shifter -inc: active eco system, 3.065 Axle Ratio

Tires: P185/65R15 Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) -inc: tire mobility kit

Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat, driver seat height adjuster and seat back pockets

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

