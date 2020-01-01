Menu
2016 Kia Rio

LX+

2016 Kia Rio

LX+

Central Kia

Trans Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2J3

709-489-5599

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,599KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4470600
  • Stock #: K3608A
  • VIN: KNADM4A30G6604416
Exterior Colour
Urban Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Additional Features
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Cloth Seat Trim
  • 90 amp alternator
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 43 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
  • Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Auto w/Steptronic Shifter -inc: active eco system, 3.065 Axle Ratio
  • Tires: P185/65R15 Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) -inc: tire mobility kit
  • Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat, driver seat height adjuster and seat back pockets
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Central Kia

Central Kia

Trans Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2J3

