2016 Kia Soul

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
- Trim
- Cloth Upholstery
- Body-coloured door handles
- Coloured Grille
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Safety
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Additional Features
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- 3.27 Axle Ratio
- digital signal processor
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Rocker Panel Extensions
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- 110 amp alternator
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Wheels: 17 Alloy
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Engine: 2.0L GDI I4
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 54 L Fuel Tank
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster
- Tires: P215/55R17 -inc: tire mobility kit
- Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
