$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Central Kia

709-489-5599

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

Energy Edition

2016 Kia Soul

Energy Edition

Location

Central Kia

Trans Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2J3

709-489-5599

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,541KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5314484
  • Stock #: K3671A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A53G7380500
Exterior Colour
Onyx Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Coloured Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Additional Features
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • 3.27 Axle Ratio
  • digital signal processor
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Rocker Panel Extensions
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Wheels: 17 Alloy
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Engine: 2.0L GDI I4
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 54 L Fuel Tank
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster
  • Tires: P215/55R17 -inc: tire mobility kit
  • Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert

