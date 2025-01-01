$12,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5
709-486-6990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,362KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNFLFEK2H6325094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B7380A
- Mileage 136,362 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL
2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 136,362 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano AWD SL 87,112 KM $23,980 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD 77,283 KM SOLD
Email Canadian Auto Sales NL
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL
5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5
Call Dealer
709-486-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Auto Sales NL
709-486-6990
2017 Chevrolet Equinox