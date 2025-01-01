Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

136,362 KM

Details Features

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

12131586

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,362KM
VIN 2GNFLFEK2H6325094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7380A
  • Mileage 136,362 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-XXXX

709-486-6990

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

2017 Chevrolet Equinox