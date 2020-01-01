Grand Toyota has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Toyota 4Runner. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Toyota 4Runner SR5 4X4 V6. With 4WD, you can take this 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4X4 V6 to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota 4Runner SR5 4X4 V6 is sure to sell fast.
- Exterior
- Running Boards
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Safety
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Additional Features
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Locking glove box
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Window Grid Diversity Antenna
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Valet Function
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Systems Monitor
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Manual Transfer Case
- FOB Controls -inc: Windows
- 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 3 Skid Plates
- 3.727 Axle Ratio
- Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension -inc: 4-link rear suspension, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar
- GVWR: 2,706 kgs (5,965 lbs)
- 72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 1312# Maximum Payload
- 87 L Fuel Tank
- Body-Coloured Fender Flares
- Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar
- 5 12V DC Power Outlets
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
- Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
- Tires: P265/70R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire
- Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
- SofTex Leather Seat Trim
- Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
- Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Fixed Head Restraints
- 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
- Engine: 4.0L V6 DOHC 24-Valve SMFI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, engine oil cooler, tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainle...
