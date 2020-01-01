Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

  1. 4443051
  2. 4443051
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4443051
  • Stock #: UC412
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV2HW541624
Exterior Colour
Alpine White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Fabric seat trim
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Forward Collision Mitigation
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Distance Pacing
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Streaming Audio
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • 60 L Fuel Tank
  • 899# Maximum Payload
  • Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
  • 4.071 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,640 lbs)
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler
  • Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
  • Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft, driver seat recline adjustment, driver cushion height, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1 Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and SIRI Eyes-Free
  • Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainless steel exh...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Grand Toyota

2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 59,200 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 50,600 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord Se...
 0 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
Grand Toyota

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

709-489-XXXX

(click to show)

709-489-4669

Send A Message