2017 Toyota RAV4

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Safety
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Exterior
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Fabric seat trim
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Distance Pacing
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- 899# Maximum Payload
- Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
- 4.071 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,640 lbs)
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler
- Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft, driver seat recline adjustment, driver cushion height, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1 Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and SIRI Eyes-Free
- Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainless steel exh...
