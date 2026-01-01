$19,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda Civic
LX
2018 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5
709-486-6990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
87,503KM
VIN 2HGFC2F58JH042978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A7505
- Mileage 87,503 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Canadian Auto Sales NL
5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5
Call Dealer
709-486-XXXX(click to show)
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Canadian Auto Sales NL
709-486-6990
2018 Honda Civic