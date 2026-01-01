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2018 Honda Civic

87,503 KM

Details Features

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14162539

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,503KM
VIN 2HGFC2F58JH042978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A7505
  • Mileage 87,503 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

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709-486-XXXX

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709-486-6990

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$19,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

2018 Honda Civic