<p>Step into luxury and command the road with this stunning 2018 Lincoln Navigator 4x4 Reserve, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This meticulously maintained SUV boasts a sleek black exterior and a rich brown leather interior, offering both style and comfort. With a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Navigator provides an effortless and confident driving experience.</p><p>Equipped with an impressive array of features, this Navigator has everything you need for a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable ride. The Navigator boasts a spacious cabin with heated and cooled seats, a premium sound system, and a panoramic sunroof, making every journey a pleasure. This well-appointed SUV is ready to take on any adventure, with its advanced 4-wheel drive system, adaptive cruise control, and a suite of driver-assist technologies. With a low mileage of just 98,500km, this 2018 Lincoln Navigator is in excellent condition and ready for its next chapter.</p><p><strong>Here are five of the most enticing features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the plush, heated and cooled leather seats and experience the ultimate in comfort and style.</li><li><strong>Powerful 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> This engine delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience with plenty of power for any occasion.</li><li><strong>Advanced 4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the traction and control you need.</li><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy stunning views and a feeling of openness with the expansive panoramic sunroof.</li><li><strong>Impressive Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with advanced features like GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.</li></ul>

2018 Lincoln Navigator

98,500 KM

$48,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

709-486-6990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,500KM
VIN 5lmjj2lt4jel02360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 98,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into luxury and command the road with this stunning 2018 Lincoln Navigator 4x4 Reserve, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This meticulously maintained SUV boasts a sleek black exterior and a rich brown leather interior, offering both style and comfort. With a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Navigator provides an effortless and confident driving experience.

Equipped with an impressive array of features, this Navigator has everything you need for a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable ride. The Navigator boasts a spacious cabin with heated and cooled seats, a premium sound system, and a panoramic sunroof, making every journey a pleasure. This well-appointed SUV is ready to take on any adventure, with its advanced 4-wheel drive system, adaptive cruise control, and a suite of driver-assist technologies. With a low mileage of just 98,500km, this 2018 Lincoln Navigator is in excellent condition and ready for its next chapter.

Here are five of the most enticing features:

  • Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the plush, heated and cooled leather seats and experience the ultimate in comfort and style.
  • Powerful 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine: This engine delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience with plenty of power for any occasion.
  • Advanced 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the traction and control you need.
  • Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy stunning views and a feeling of openness with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
  • Impressive Technology: Stay connected and entertained with advanced features like GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

