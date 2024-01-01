$48,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Lincoln Navigator
4x4 Reserve
2018 Lincoln Navigator
4x4 Reserve
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6
709-486-6990
Certified
$48,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 98,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and command the road with this stunning 2018 Lincoln Navigator 4x4 Reserve, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This meticulously maintained SUV boasts a sleek black exterior and a rich brown leather interior, offering both style and comfort. With a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Navigator provides an effortless and confident driving experience.
Equipped with an impressive array of features, this Navigator has everything you need for a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable ride. The Navigator boasts a spacious cabin with heated and cooled seats, a premium sound system, and a panoramic sunroof, making every journey a pleasure. This well-appointed SUV is ready to take on any adventure, with its advanced 4-wheel drive system, adaptive cruise control, and a suite of driver-assist technologies. With a low mileage of just 98,500km, this 2018 Lincoln Navigator is in excellent condition and ready for its next chapter.
Here are five of the most enticing features:
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the plush, heated and cooled leather seats and experience the ultimate in comfort and style.
- Powerful 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine: This engine delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience with plenty of power for any occasion.
- Advanced 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the traction and control you need.
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy stunning views and a feeling of openness with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
- Impressive Technology: Stay connected and entertained with advanced features like GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL
Email Canadian Auto Sales NL
Canadian Auto Sales NL
Call Dealer
709-486-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
709-486-6990