Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Look no further than this 2018 Toyota Corolla from Canadian Auto Sales NL! This stylish Sand exterior with a Dark Grey interior is a beauty inside and out. With a 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, this Corolla is sure to get you where you need to go with ease. Its packed with features that will make your driving experience enjoyable, including a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days and heated mirrors for the colder months.</p><p>This well-maintained Corolla has only 101,881km on the odometer and is ready to take on whatever adventures you have planned. From its spacious interior with bucket seats for optimal comfort to its convenient power windows and steering, this vehicle provides a seamless driving experience.</p><p>Here are five of the Corollas most sizzling features:</p><ol><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and breathtaking views with the convenience of a sunroof.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> No more frozen mirrors on chilly mornings - stay safe and see clearly with heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive worry-free with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride with the ease of cruise control on longer journeys.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Find the perfect driving position with a tilt steering wheel for optimal comfort.</li></ol><p>Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today and take this incredible 2018 Toyota Corolla for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2018 Toyota Corolla

101,881 KM

Details Description Features

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

709-486-6990

  1. 1729162395
  2. 1729162397
  3. 1729162398
  4. 1729162400
  5. 1729162402
  6. 1729162404
  7. 1729162406
  8. 1729162407
  9. 1729162408
  10. 1729162410
  11. 1729162412
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,881KM
VIN 2T1BURHE7Jc027110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Look no further than this 2018 Toyota Corolla from Canadian Auto Sales NL! This stylish Sand exterior with a Dark Grey interior is a beauty inside and out. With a 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, this Corolla is sure to get you where you need to go with ease. It's packed with features that will make your driving experience enjoyable, including a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days and heated mirrors for the colder months.

This well-maintained Corolla has only 101,881km on the odometer and is ready to take on whatever adventures you have planned. From its spacious interior with bucket seats for optimal comfort to its convenient power windows and steering, this vehicle provides a seamless driving experience.

Here are five of the Corolla's most sizzling features:

  1. Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and breathtaking views with the convenience of a sunroof.
  2. Heated Mirrors: No more frozen mirrors on chilly mornings - stay safe and see clearly with heated mirrors.
  3. Automatic Headlights: Drive worry-free with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
  4. Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the ride with the ease of cruise control on longer journeys.
  5. Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position with a tilt steering wheel for optimal comfort.

Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today and take this incredible 2018 Toyota Corolla for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL

Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157” LT for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157” LT 111,900 KM $35,980 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 157,284 KM SOLD
Used 2023 Nissan Murano AWD SL for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2023 Nissan Murano AWD SL 50,084 KM $37,980 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Auto Sales NL

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

Call Dealer

709-486-XXXX

(click to show)

709-486-6990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla