2018 Toyota Corolla
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6
709-486-6990
Certified
$20,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,881 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Look no further than this 2018 Toyota Corolla from Canadian Auto Sales NL! This stylish Sand exterior with a Dark Grey interior is a beauty inside and out. With a 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, this Corolla is sure to get you where you need to go with ease. It's packed with features that will make your driving experience enjoyable, including a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days and heated mirrors for the colder months.
This well-maintained Corolla has only 101,881km on the odometer and is ready to take on whatever adventures you have planned. From its spacious interior with bucket seats for optimal comfort to its convenient power windows and steering, this vehicle provides a seamless driving experience.
Here are five of the Corolla's most sizzling features:
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and breathtaking views with the convenience of a sunroof.
- Heated Mirrors: No more frozen mirrors on chilly mornings - stay safe and see clearly with heated mirrors.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive worry-free with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
- Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the ride with the ease of cruise control on longer journeys.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position with a tilt steering wheel for optimal comfort.
Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today and take this incredible 2018 Toyota Corolla for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
