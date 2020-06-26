Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grand Toyota

709-489-4669

2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

HATCHBACK LE

2018 Toyota Yaris

HATCHBACK LE

Location

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5301827
  • Stock #: LB10500
  • VIN: VNKKTUD30JA093228
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Fabric seat trim
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • 3.72 Axle Ratio
  • Front Cupholder
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Fixed interval wipers
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Analog Display
  • Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
  • 42 L Fuel Tank
  • Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block, sequential multiport electronic fuel Injection and Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
  • Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft, driver seat recline adjustment and driver seat vertical adjustment
  • Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
  • Toyota Safety Sense C
  • Radio: AM/FM w/CD/MP3 Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 4 speakers and 6.1 display audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

