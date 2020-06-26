2018 Toyota Yaris

- Power Options
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Safety
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Exterior
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Rigid cargo cover
- Front license plate bracket
- Fabric seat trim
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- 3.72 Axle Ratio
- Front Cupholder
- Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Fixed interval wipers
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Analog Display
- Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
- 42 L Fuel Tank
- Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block, sequential multiport electronic fuel Injection and Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
- Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft, driver seat recline adjustment and driver seat vertical adjustment
- Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
- Toyota Safety Sense C
- Radio: AM/FM w/CD/MP3 Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 4 speakers and 6.1 display audio
