2019 Kia Sportage

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks

Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Cloth Seat Trim

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Wheels: 17 Alloy

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

3.195 Axle Ratio

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Black Wheel Well Trim

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

62 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal)

Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: tire mobility kit

