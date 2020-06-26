Menu
Account
Sign In
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Central Kia

709-489-5599

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sportage

2019 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Central Kia

Trans Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2J3

709-489-5599

  1. 5314487
  2. 5314487
  3. 5314487
Contact Seller

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5314487
  • Stock #: K3461B
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC3K7584658
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Cloth Seat Trim
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Wheels: 17 Alloy
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • 3.195 Axle Ratio
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • 62 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal)
  • Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: tire mobility kit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Central Kia

2017 Kia Forte LX
 26,000 KM
$9,473 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo LX
 0 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX
 71,400 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Central Kia

Central Kia

Trans Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2J3

Call Dealer

709-489-XXXX

(click to show)

709-489-5599

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory