2019 Kia Sportage

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trip Computer
- 6 Speakers
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
- Convenience
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Safety
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Cloth Seat Trim
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Wheels: 17 Alloy
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- 3.195 Axle Ratio
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Black Wheel Well Trim
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- 62 L Fuel Tank
- GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal)
- Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: tire mobility kit
