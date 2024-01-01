Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car? Look no further than this 2019 Nissan Micra, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This sleek blue sedan boasts a comfortable grey interior and a peppy 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With its 121,005km on the odometer, this Micra has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles.</p><p>Enjoy a smooth ride with features like power steering and a tilt steering wheel, ensuring a comfortable driving experience. Stay safe with the comprehensive safety package including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. Keep an eye on your surroundings with the rear-view camera, and enjoy the convenience of the auxiliary audio input and CD player.</p><p><strong>Five Sizzling Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Rear-View Camera:</strong> Back up with confidence thanks to the clear view provided by the rear-view camera.</li><li><strong>Stability Control:</strong> Stay safe and in control with the stability control system, which automatically adjusts the cars stability in challenging driving conditions.</li><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with the anti-lock brake system, which helps maintain control during emergency braking.</li><li><strong>Auxiliary Audio Input:</strong> Connect your phone or other devices and enjoy your favourite music on the go.</li><li><strong>Pass-Through Rear Seat:</strong> Need extra cargo space? The pass-through rear seat allows you to easily transport larger items.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2019 Nissan Micra

121,005 KM

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra

11967480

2019 Nissan Micra

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,005KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP2KL219231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

2019 Nissan Micra