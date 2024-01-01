$11,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5
709-486-6990
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car? Look no further than this 2019 Nissan Micra, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This sleek blue sedan boasts a comfortable grey interior and a peppy 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With its 121,005km on the odometer, this Micra has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles.
Enjoy a smooth ride with features like power steering and a tilt steering wheel, ensuring a comfortable driving experience. Stay safe with the comprehensive safety package including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. Keep an eye on your surroundings with the rear-view camera, and enjoy the convenience of the auxiliary audio input and CD player.
Five Sizzling Features:
- Rear-View Camera: Back up with confidence thanks to the clear view provided by the rear-view camera.
- Stability Control: Stay safe and in control with the stability control system, which automatically adjusts the car's stability in challenging driving conditions.
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Enjoy peace of mind with the anti-lock brake system, which helps maintain control during emergency braking.
- Auxiliary Audio Input: Connect your phone or other devices and enjoy your favourite music on the go.
- Pass-Through Rear Seat: Need extra cargo space? The pass-through rear seat allows you to easily transport larger items.
Vehicle Features
