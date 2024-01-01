Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL! This grey beauty is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine, ensuring you can handle any task with ease. With its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, youll be able to tackle any terrain with confidence. The spacious cabin features dark grey interior, providing a comfortable and stylish driving experience. And with only 101,828km on the odometer, this Silverado is just getting started.</p><p>This Silverado is packed with features that will make your driving experience more enjoyable and safe. Stay comfortable with air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel. Drive with confidence thanks to anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. And with keyless entry, you can access your Silverado quickly and easily.</p><p>This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is the perfect combination of power, practicality, and comfort. Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to see it for yourself.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features of this Silverado that are sure to impress:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4-wheel drive:</strong> Tackle any terrain with confidence!</li><li><strong>Power everything:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and power mirrors.</li><li><strong>Multiple airbags:</strong> Stay safe with driver, passenger, and side airbags.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry:</strong> Access your truck quickly and easily.</li><li><strong>Spacious cabin:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and stylish driving experience.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

101,828 KM

Details Description Features

$35,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

709-486-6990

  1. 1731157240
  2. 1731157240
  3. 1731155954
  4. 1731155957
  5. 1731155958
  6. 1731155960
  7. 1731155962
  8. 1731155965
  9. 1731155967
  10. 1731155968
  11. 1731155970
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,828KM
VIN 1GCPYBEK2LZ242172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7359B
  • Mileage 101,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL! This grey beauty is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine, ensuring you can handle any task with ease. With its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, you'll be able to tackle any terrain with confidence. The spacious cabin features dark grey interior, providing a comfortable and stylish driving experience. And with only 101,828km on the odometer, this Silverado is just getting started.

This Silverado is packed with features that will make your driving experience more enjoyable and safe. Stay comfortable with air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel. Drive with confidence thanks to anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. And with keyless entry, you can access your Silverado quickly and easily.

This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is the perfect combination of power, practicality, and comfort. Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to see it for yourself.

Here are 5 features of this Silverado that are sure to impress:

  • 4-wheel drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence!
  • Power everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and power mirrors.
  • Multiple airbags: Stay safe with driver, passenger, and side airbags.
  • Keyless entry: Access your truck quickly and easily.
  • Spacious cabin: Enjoy a comfortable and stylish driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL

Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn Auto LT for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2017 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn Auto LT 67,527 KM $15,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2023 Nissan Rogue S 0 SOLD
Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD 88,511 KM $20,980 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Auto Sales NL

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

Call Dealer

709-486-XXXX

(click to show)

709-486-6990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500