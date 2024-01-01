$35,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6
709-486-6990
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B7359B
- Mileage 101,828 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL! This grey beauty is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine, ensuring you can handle any task with ease. With its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, you'll be able to tackle any terrain with confidence. The spacious cabin features dark grey interior, providing a comfortable and stylish driving experience. And with only 101,828km on the odometer, this Silverado is just getting started.
This Silverado is packed with features that will make your driving experience more enjoyable and safe. Stay comfortable with air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel. Drive with confidence thanks to anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. And with keyless entry, you can access your Silverado quickly and easily.
This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is the perfect combination of power, practicality, and comfort. Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to see it for yourself.
Here are 5 features of this Silverado that are sure to impress:
- 4-wheel drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence!
- Power everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and power mirrors.
- Multiple airbags: Stay safe with driver, passenger, and side airbags.
- Keyless entry: Access your truck quickly and easily.
- Spacious cabin: Enjoy a comfortable and stylish driving experience.
Vehicle Features
