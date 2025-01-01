Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

82,808 KM

Details Features

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Double Cab 147" SLE

12272403

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Double Cab 147" SLE

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,808KM
VIN 1GTR9AEF1LZ210946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,808 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

2020 GMC Sierra 1500