2020 Honda HR-V

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V

LX FWD

12247375

2020 Honda HR-V

LX FWD

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3CZRU5H37LM101040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-XXXX

709-486-6990

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

2020 Honda HR-V