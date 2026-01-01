Menu
Midsize Cars, Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2020 Hyundai Elantra

191,578 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
13466313

Steele Auto Group

7 Cromer Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 1X3

709-489-8949

Used
191,578KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF3LU109790

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,578 KM

Midsize Cars, Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Polar White
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7 Cromer Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 1X3

709-489-8949

