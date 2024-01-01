Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to hit the open road in style with this sleek and reliable 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD! This pre-owned SUV is perfect for families and adventurers alike, offering a spacious interior, versatile cargo space, and a powerful engine to handle any terrain. With its stylish brown exterior and comfortable grey interior, the Sportage is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>This Sportage comes equipped with an impressive array of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay comfortable with heated front seats, keep a clear view with heated mirrors, and cruise with confidence thanks to the advanced safety features including stability control, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags. The Sportage also offers convenient features like keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind.</p><p>This 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD with only 88,511km is waiting for you at Canadian Auto Sales NL.</p><p><strong>Here are five of the Sportages most sizzle-worthy features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather and terrain with confidence, knowing you have the grip and traction you need.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Sportage with the push of a button for ultimate convenience.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility in all conditions with these heated, de-fogging mirrors.</li><li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Park with ease and confidence thanks to the clear rearview camera.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2020 Kia Sportage

88,511 KM

Details Description Features

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

709-486-6990

  1. 1729195192
  2. 1729195194
  3. 1729195195
  4. 1729195196
  5. 1729195198
  6. 1729195199
  7. 1729195201
  8. 1729195205
  9. 1729195207
  10. 1729195208
  11. 1729195210
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,511KM
VIN KNDPMCAC9L7794098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7372
  • Mileage 88,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to hit the open road in style with this sleek and reliable 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD! This pre-owned SUV is perfect for families and adventurers alike, offering a spacious interior, versatile cargo space, and a powerful engine to handle any terrain. With its stylish brown exterior and comfortable grey interior, the Sportage is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

This Sportage comes equipped with an impressive array of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay comfortable with heated front seats, keep a clear view with heated mirrors, and cruise with confidence thanks to the advanced safety features including stability control, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags. The Sportage also offers convenient features like keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind.

This 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD with only 88,511km is waiting for you at Canadian Auto Sales NL.

Here are five of the Sportage's most sizzle-worthy features:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather and terrain with confidence, knowing you have the grip and traction you need.
  2. Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
  3. Keyless Entry: Unlock your Sportage with the push of a button for ultimate convenience.
  4. Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility in all conditions with these heated, de-fogging mirrors.
  5. Back-Up Camera: Park with ease and confidence thanks to the clear rearview camera.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL

Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157” LT for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157” LT 111,900 KM $35,980 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 157,284 KM SOLD
Used 2023 Nissan Murano AWD SL for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2023 Nissan Murano AWD SL 50,084 KM $37,980 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Auto Sales NL

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

Call Dealer

709-486-XXXX

(click to show)

709-486-6990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage