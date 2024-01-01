Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2021 Honda Civic EX, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This sleek black beauty features a spacious interior with black leather seats and a comfortable driving experience. With a 4-cylinder engine and a CVT transmission, this Civic delivers smooth acceleration and fuel efficiency. This well-maintained vehicle has only 57,900km on the odometer, ensuring you have plenty of life left in your next car.</p><p>This Civic EX is packed with features designed to make your drive more enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, or stay warm on chilly days with heated mirrors. The Civic EX also features a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags to give you peace of mind on the road.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that will make you want to get behind the wheel:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the stylish black exterior of this 2021 Civic EX.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo with the comfortable black leather interior.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Efficient Ride:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission deliver a seamless driving experience while maximizing fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Power Windows:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows for effortless access and control.</li><li><strong>Comprehensive Safety Features:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction control at your disposal.</li></ul>

2021 Honda Civic

57,900 KM

$26,980

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic

EX

2021 Honda Civic

EX

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

709-486-6990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,900KM
VIN 2HGFC2F7XMH015562

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A7301
  • Mileage 57,900 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

2021 Honda Civic