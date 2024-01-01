$26,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6
709-486-6990
Certified
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A7301
- Mileage 57,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2021 Honda Civic EX, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This sleek black beauty features a spacious interior with black leather seats and a comfortable driving experience. With a 4-cylinder engine and a CVT transmission, this Civic delivers smooth acceleration and fuel efficiency. This well-maintained vehicle has only 57,900km on the odometer, ensuring you have plenty of life left in your next car.
This Civic EX is packed with features designed to make your drive more enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, or stay warm on chilly days with heated mirrors. The Civic EX also features a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags to give you peace of mind on the road.
Here are 5 features that will make you want to get behind the wheel:
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the stylish black exterior of this 2021 Civic EX.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo with the comfortable black leather interior.
- Smooth and Efficient Ride: The 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission deliver a seamless driving experience while maximizing fuel efficiency.
- Keyless Entry and Power Windows: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows for effortless access and control.
- Comprehensive Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing you have multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction control at your disposal.
Vehicle Features
