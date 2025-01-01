$47,980+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5
709-486-6990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,106KM
VIN 1GTR9BEDXNZ179705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B7445
- Mileage 62,106 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Canadian Auto Sales NL
5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5
2022 GMC Sierra 1500