2022 GMC Sierra 1500

62,106 KM

Details Features

$47,980

+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

12854132

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,106KM
VIN 1GTR9BEDXNZ179705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7445
  • Mileage 62,106 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

$47,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

2022 GMC Sierra 1500