$24,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential AWD
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5
709-486-6990
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B7379
- Mileage 54,638 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable compact SUV that can handle anything the Canadian winter throws your way? Look no further than this 2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential AWD, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This sleek blue beauty features a spacious and comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, this KONA delivers a responsive and enjoyable driving experience.
This pre-owned KONA has only 54,638km on the odometer, ensuring you're getting a vehicle that's barely broken in. It's packed with features to keep you safe and comfortable on the road, including anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and a comprehensive security system.
Here are five of the most sizzling features that make this KONA stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road conditions with confidence, thanks to the KONA's reliable AWD system.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space, making this SUV perfect for families and adventurers alike.
- Fuel Efficiency: The KONA's efficient 4-cylinder engine helps you save money at the pump, making it a smart choice for everyday driving.
- Modern Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the KONA's advanced infotainment system, featuring a touchscreen display and smartphone integration.
- Sleek Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the KONA's stylish and modern exterior.
Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to take this stunning KONA for a test drive and experience its exceptional blend of style, performance, and value.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Additional Features
