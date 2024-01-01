Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable compact SUV that can handle anything the Canadian winter throws your way? Look no further than this 2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential AWD, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This sleek blue beauty features a spacious and comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, this KONA delivers a responsive and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>This pre-owned KONA has only 54,638km on the odometer, ensuring youre getting a vehicle thats barely broken in. Its packed with features to keep you safe and comfortable on the road, including anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and a comprehensive security system.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features that make this KONA stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road conditions with confidence, thanks to the KONAs reliable AWD system.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space, making this SUV perfect for families and adventurers alike.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The KONAs efficient 4-cylinder engine helps you save money at the pump, making it a smart choice for everyday driving.</li><li><strong>Modern Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with the KONAs advanced infotainment system, featuring a touchscreen display and smartphone integration.</li><li><strong>Sleek Design:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with the KONAs stylish and modern exterior.</li></ol><p>Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to take this stunning KONA for a test drive and experience its exceptional blend of style, performance, and value.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2022 Hyundai KONA

54,638 KM

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential AWD

11967456

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential AWD

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,638KM
VIN KM8KICAB7NU861517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7379
  • Mileage 54,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

2022 Hyundai KONA