$22,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
Essential
2022 Hyundai Venue
Essential
Certified
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B7373
- Mileage 19,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable compact car? Look no further than this 2022 Hyundai Venue Essential, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL! This sleek black sedan with a grey interior boasts a 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, providing a comfortable and efficient driving experience. With only 19,342km on the odometer, this Venue is practically brand new and ready to take you on your next adventure.
Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start your day with the warmth of heated front seats. The Venue Essential also features a spacious and versatile interior with a pass-through rear seat, perfect for carrying larger items. Stay connected with the AM/FM radio, HD radio, and auxiliary audio input, and benefit from the safety and security of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system.
Here are 5 features that will make you fall in love with this Venue:
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy on chilly mornings.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the fumbling and get in quickly and easily.
- Back-up Camera: Navigate tight spaces with confidence.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear vision even in inclement weather.
- Pass-Through Rear Seat: Maximize your cargo space for any adventure.
Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to test drive this fantastic 2022 Hyundai Venue Essential!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
