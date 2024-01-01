Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable compact car? Look no further than this 2022 Hyundai Venue Essential, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL! This sleek black sedan with a grey interior boasts a 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, providing a comfortable and efficient driving experience. With only 19,342km on the odometer, this Venue is practically brand new and ready to take you on your next adventure.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start your day with the warmth of heated front seats. The Venue Essential also features a spacious and versatile interior with a pass-through rear seat, perfect for carrying larger items. Stay connected with the AM/FM radio, HD radio, and auxiliary audio input, and benefit from the safety and security of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system.</p><p>Here are 5 features that will make you fall in love with this Venue:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy on chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Skip the fumbling and get in quickly and easily.</li><li><strong>Back-up Camera:</strong> Navigate tight spaces with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear vision even in inclement weather.</li><li><strong>Pass-Through Rear Seat:</strong> Maximize your cargo space for any adventure.</li></ul><p>Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to test drive this fantastic 2022 Hyundai Venue Essential!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2022 Hyundai Venue

19,342 KM

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue

Essential

2022 Hyundai Venue

Essential

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

709-486-6990

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,342KM
VIN KMHRB8A31NU132902

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7373
  • Mileage 19,342 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

