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2022 RAM 1500 Classic

79,134 KM

Details Features

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 5.7 L V8

Watch This Vehicle
14013069

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 5.7 L V8

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,134KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT6NG396197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7489A
  • Mileage 79,134 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

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709-486-XXXX

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709-486-6990

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$39,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

2022 RAM 1500 Classic