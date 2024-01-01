$37,980+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Murano
AWD SL
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6
709-486-6990
Certified
$37,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B7361
- Mileage 50,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and feature-packed SUV? Look no further than this stunning 2023 Nissan Murano AWD SL from Canadian Auto Sales NL. This sleek grey crossover boasts a spacious interior and a powerful 6-cylinder engine. With only 50,084km on the odometer, this Murano is practically brand new!
Step inside and be greeted by premium grey leather seats, heated for your comfort, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Murano is loaded with advanced safety features such as lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and a backup camera.
The 2023 Nissan Murano AWD SL offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. Here are 5 features that set this vehicle apart:
- Heated Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm and comfortable even on the coldest winter days.
- Navigation System: Never get lost again with this built-in navigation system.
- Heated Front Seats: Enjoy a luxurious and relaxing ride with heated front seats.
- Power Liftgate: Effortlessly load and unload your cargo with the power liftgate feature.
- Remote Engine Start: Warm up your vehicle on chilly mornings with the convenience of remote start.
Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to experience the luxury and comfort of this exceptional Murano for yourself!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
