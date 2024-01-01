Menu
Looking for a luxurious and feature-packed SUV? Look no further than this stunning 2023 Nissan Murano AWD SL from Canadian Auto Sales NL. This sleek grey crossover boasts a spacious interior and a powerful 6-cylinder engine. With only 50,084km on the odometer, this Murano is practically brand new!

Step inside and be greeted by premium grey leather seats, heated for your comfort, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Murano is loaded with advanced safety features such as lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and a backup camera.

The 2023 Nissan Murano AWD SL offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. Here are 5 features that set this vehicle apart:

Heated Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm and comfortable even on the coldest winter days.
Navigation System: Never get lost again with this built-in navigation system.
Heated Front Seats: Enjoy a luxurious and relaxing ride with heated front seats.
Power Liftgate: Effortlessly load and unload your cargo with the power liftgate feature.
Remote Engine Start: Warm up your vehicle on chilly mornings with the convenience of remote start.

50,084 KM

Details Description Features

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

709-486-6990

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
50,084KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CSXPC132223

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7361
  • Mileage 50,084 KM

Looking for a luxurious and feature-packed SUV? Look no further than this stunning 2023 Nissan Murano AWD SL from Canadian Auto Sales NL. This sleek grey crossover boasts a spacious interior and a powerful 6-cylinder engine. With only 50,084km on the odometer, this Murano is practically brand new!

Step inside and be greeted by premium grey leather seats, heated for your comfort, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Murano is loaded with advanced safety features such as lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and a backup camera.

The 2023 Nissan Murano AWD SL offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. Here are 5 features that set this vehicle apart:

  • Heated Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm and comfortable even on the coldest winter days.
  • Navigation System: Never get lost again with this built-in navigation system.
  • Heated Front Seats: Enjoy a luxurious and relaxing ride with heated front seats.
  • Power Liftgate: Effortlessly load and unload your cargo with the power liftgate feature.
  • Remote Engine Start: Warm up your vehicle on chilly mornings with the convenience of remote start.

Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to experience the luxury and comfort of this exceptional Murano for yourself!

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

