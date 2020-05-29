Menu
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Supreme Auto Sales

709-685-7117

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

Base

2015 Ford Explorer

Base

Location

Supreme Auto Sales

1095 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G2

709-685-7117

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5153783
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B80FGB99662
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Supreme Auto Sales

Supreme Auto Sales

1095 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G2

709-685-7117

