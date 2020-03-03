2015 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rollover protection bars

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

