2016 RAM 1500

89,000 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Supreme Auto Sales

709-685-7117

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Supreme Auto Sales

1095 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G2

709-685-7117

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8151895
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT3GS298877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Supreme Auto Sales

Supreme Auto Sales

1095 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G2

709-685-7117

