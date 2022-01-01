2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

- Listing ID: 8103994
- VIN: WVGMV7AXXHK034272
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
34,227 KM
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.