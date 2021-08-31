Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

85,000 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Supreme Auto Sales

709-685-7117

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Supreme Auto Sales

1095 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G2

709-685-7117

  1. 1638796812
  2. 1638796826
  3. 1638796820
  4. 1638796823
  5. 1638796812
  6. 1638796824
  7. 1638796829
  8. 1638796832
  9. 1638796831
  10. 1638796830
  11. 1638796832
  12. 1638796832
  13. 1638796830
  14. 1638796832
  15. 1638796831
  16. 1638796831
  17. 1638796831
  18. 1638796827
  19. 1638796828
  20. 1638796821
  21. 1638796824
  22. 1638796824
  23. 1638796826
  24. 1638796827
  25. 1638796827
  26. 1638796817
  27. 1638796830
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7981182
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC0JG117181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Supreme Auto Sales

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 62,244 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 36,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra S...
 104,165 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Email Supreme Auto Sales

Supreme Auto Sales

Supreme Auto Sales

1095 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G2

Call Dealer

709-685-XXXX

(click to show)

709-685-7117

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory