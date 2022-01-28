Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

127,000 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Supreme Auto Sales

709-685-7117

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

Supreme Auto Sales

1095 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G2

709-685-7117

  1. 1644340406
  2. 1644340405
  3. 1644340404
  4. 1644340404
  5. 1644340406
  6. 1644340406
  7. 1644340401
  8. 1644340399
  9. 1644340403
  10. 1644340404
  11. 1644340401
  12. 1644340403
  13. 1644340397
  14. 1644340401
  15. 1644340400
  16. 1644340401
  17. 1644340395
  18. 1644340400
  19. 1644340394
  20. 1644340402
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8193048
  • VIN: 2FMPK4APXJBB92003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Supreme Auto Sales

2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 89,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord Sp...
 108,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 59,000 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Email Supreme Auto Sales

Supreme Auto Sales

Supreme Auto Sales

1095 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G2

Call Dealer

709-685-XXXX

(click to show)

709-685-7117

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory