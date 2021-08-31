Menu
2018 Ford F-150

79,072 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Supreme Auto Sales

709-685-7117

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Supreme Auto Sales

1095 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G2

709-685-7117

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,072KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7688515
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E51JFC17509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,072 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Seatbelt Air Bag

