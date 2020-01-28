Menu
2018 Honda Civic

LX

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Supreme Auto Sales

1095 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G2

709-685-7117

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4605594
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E59JH009358
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection

Supreme Auto Sales

Supreme Auto Sales

1095 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G2

