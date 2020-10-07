Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

121,858 KM

Details Description

$15,561

+ tax & licensing
$15,561

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-579-1999

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Steele Auto Group

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

709-579-1999

$15,561

+ taxes & licensing

121,858KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6058209
  Stock #: Z200999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Honda Certified Vehicle! This vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection including a Motor Vehicle Inspection, Oil and Filter change and has been Professionally Detailed. Buy with confidence as this vehicle includes a limited 3-month warranty. If an inspectable item fails within the first 90 days of ownership we will replace it at no cost to the new owner.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Honda

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

