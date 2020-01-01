2015 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
709-579-1999
547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9
709-579-1999
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Accord Sport Automatic; Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Clean Carfax, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Power Convenience Group, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels**Listed Price includes a $500 Finance Credit. Contact Sales Department for details**Steele Honda Certified Vehicle! This vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection including a Motor Vehicle Inspection, Oil and Filter change and has been Professionally Detailed. Buy with confidence as this vehicle includes a limited 3-month warranty. If an inspectable item fails within the first 90 days of ownership we will replace it at no cost to the new owner.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9