2015 Honda Accord

102,478 KM

Details Description

$13,694

+ tax & licensing
$13,694

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-579-1999

2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Location

Steele Auto Group

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

709-579-1999

$13,694

+ taxes & licensing

102,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6257667
  • Stock #: T201170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,478 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Accord Sport Automatic; Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Clean Carfax, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Power Convenience Group, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels**Listed Price includes a $500 Finance Credit. Contact Sales Department for details**Steele Honda Certified Vehicle! This vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection including a Motor Vehicle Inspection, Oil and Filter change and has been Professionally Detailed. Buy with confidence as this vehicle includes a limited 3-month warranty. If an inspectable item fails within the first 90 days of ownership we will replace it at no cost to the new owner.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Honda

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

709-579-1999

