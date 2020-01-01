Menu
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

129,012 KM

Details Description

$15,543

+ tax & licensing
$15,543

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-579-1999

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Limited Pkg

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Limited Pkg

Location

Steele Auto Group

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

709-579-1999

$15,543

+ taxes & licensing

129,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6225852
  Stock #: Z201078

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 129,012 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Crosstrek Limited Automatic; AWD, Fully Equipped, Bluetooth Hands Free, Back-up Camera, Accident Free, Heated Leather Power Seats, Sunroof, Power Convenience Group, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry**Listed Price includes a $500 Finance Credit. Contact Sales Department for details**Steele Honda Certified Vehicle! This vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection including a Motor Vehicle Inspection, Oil and Filter change and has been Professionally Detailed. Buy with confidence as this vehicle includes a limited 3-month warranty. If an inspectable item fails within the first 90 days of ownership we will replace it at no cost to the new owner.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Honda

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

