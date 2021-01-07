Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

70,511 KM

Details Description

$11,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,889

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-726-8555

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Steele Auto Group

220 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3T2

709-726-8555

Contact Seller

$11,889

+ taxes & licensing

70,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6598901
  • Stock #: X20380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 42A METEOR GREY MICA
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,511 KM

Vehicle Description

GS, Automatic, only 70kms, Mazda certified 7 Year 140kms warranty, one owner, local trade, accident free Carfax, bluetooth, back-up camera, heated seats, steering wheel mounted audio controls, power convenience group, air conditioning, cruise control, alloy wheels**Listed Price includes a $500 Finance Credit. Contact Sales Department for details**This is a Mazda Certified pre-owned vehicle! What does that mean? 7 years or 140,000kms of powertrain warranty, a 160-point mechanical inspection done by a Mazda Factory Trained Technician. Any parts in need of replacement are replaced with Mazda Genuine Parts. All scheduled maintenance is up-to date. Not completely satisfied with your purchase? No Problem! A Mazda Certified vehicle has a 30-day exchange privilege and a complimentary Carfax Vehicle History Report. Buy with confidence, buy Mazda Certified!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 53,756 KM
$49,807 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra S ...
 128,456 KM
$7,994 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 73,654 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda St. John's

220 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3T2

Call Dealer

709-726-XXXX

(click to show)

709-726-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory