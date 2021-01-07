2016 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
709-726-8555
220 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3T2
709-726-8555
+ taxes & licensing
GS, Automatic, only 70kms, Mazda certified 7 Year 140kms warranty, one owner, local trade, accident free Carfax, bluetooth, back-up camera, heated seats, steering wheel mounted audio controls, power convenience group, air conditioning, cruise control, alloy wheels**Listed Price includes a $500 Finance Credit. Contact Sales Department for details**This is a Mazda Certified pre-owned vehicle! What does that mean? 7 years or 140,000kms of powertrain warranty, a 160-point mechanical inspection done by a Mazda Factory Trained Technician. Any parts in need of replacement are replaced with Mazda Genuine Parts. All scheduled maintenance is up-to date. Not completely satisfied with your purchase? No Problem! A Mazda Certified vehicle has a 30-day exchange privilege and a complimentary Carfax Vehicle History Report. Buy with confidence, buy Mazda Certified!
