2017 Honda Pilot

95,793 KM

Details Description

$29,456

+ tax & licensing
$29,456

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-579-1999

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Steele Auto Group

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

709-579-1999

$29,456

+ taxes & licensing

95,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6225855
  Stock #: B201293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 95,793 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Pilot EX-L w/rear Entertainment/DVD; Honda Certified 7 Year 160kms Warranty! One owner! Local Trade! Honda Sensing Safety Technologies, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Heated Leather Power Seats, 8 Passenger, Sunroof, AWD, Steering wheel mounted controls! Power Convenience Group, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels**Listed Price includes a $500 Finance Credit. Contact Sales Department for details**This is a Honda Certified Vehicle! What does that mean? 7 years or 160,000kms of powertrain warranty!! A 100-point mechanical and physical appearance inspection done by a Honda Factory Trained Technician. Any parts in need of replacement are replaced with Honda Genuine Parts! Not completely satisfied with your purchase? No Problem! A Honda Certified Vehicle has a 7 Day Exchange Privilege and a complimentary Carfax Vehicle History Report. Buy with confidence, buy Honda Certified!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Honda

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

