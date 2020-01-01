+ taxes & licensing
547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9
2018 Civic EX Automatic; Honda Certified 7 Year 160kms Warranty! One owner! Local Trade! Clean Carfax! Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Steering wheel mounted controls! Power Convenience Group, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels**Listed Price includes a $500 Finance Credit. Contact Sales Department for details**This is a Honda Certified Vehicle! What does that mean? 7 years or 160,000kms of powertrain warranty!! A 100-point mechanical and physical appearance inspection done by a Honda Factory Trained Technician. Any parts in need of replacement are replaced with Honda Genuine Parts! Not completely satisfied with your purchase? No Problem! A Honda Certified Vehicle has a 7 Day Exchange Privilege and a complimentary Carfax Vehicle History Report. Buy with confidence, buy Honda Certified!
