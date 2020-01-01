Menu
2018 Honda Civic

60,464 KM

Details Description

$18,020

+ tax & licensing
$18,020

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-579-1999

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

709-579-1999

$18,020

+ taxes & licensing

60,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6225858
  • Stock #: B201287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,464 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Civic EX Automatic; Honda Certified 7 Year 160kms Warranty! One owner! Local Trade! Clean Carfax! Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Steering wheel mounted controls! Power Convenience Group, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels**Listed Price includes a $500 Finance Credit. Contact Sales Department for details**This is a Honda Certified Vehicle! What does that mean? 7 years or 160,000kms of powertrain warranty!! A 100-point mechanical and physical appearance inspection done by a Honda Factory Trained Technician. Any parts in need of replacement are replaced with Honda Genuine Parts! Not completely satisfied with your purchase? No Problem! A Honda Certified Vehicle has a 7 Day Exchange Privilege and a complimentary Carfax Vehicle History Report. Buy with confidence, buy Honda Certified!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

