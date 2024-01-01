2018 Honda CR-V

$24,989+ tax & licensing
Location
Steele Auto Group
547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9
709-579-1999
$24,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,685 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD.Certification Program Details: Free Carfax Report Fresh Oil Change Full Vehicle Inspection Full Tank Of Gas 150+ point inspection includes: Engine Instrumentation Interior components Pre-test drive inspections The test drive Service bay inspection Appearance Final inspection2018 Honda CR-V Touring Red 4D Sport Utility AWD 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVTWith our Honda inventory, you are sure to find the perfect vehicle. Whether you are looking for a sporty sedan like the Civic or Accord, a crossover like the CR-V, or anything in between, you can be sure to get a great vehicle at Steele Honda. Our staff will always take the time to ensure that you get everything that you need. We give our customers individual attention. The only way we can truly work for you is if we take the time to listen.Our Core Values are aligned with how we conduct business and how we cultivate success. Our People: We provide a healthy, safe environment, that celebrates equity, diversity and inclusion. Our people come first. We support the ongoing development and growth of our employees to build lasting relationships. Integrity: We believe in doing the right thing, with integrity and transparency. We are committed to excellence and delivering the best experience for customers and employees. Innovation: Our continuous innovation will deliver the ultimate personal customer buying experience. We are committed to being industry leaders as a dynamic organization working to bring new, innovative solutions to serve the evolving needs of our customers. Community: Our passion for our business extends into the communities where we live and work. We believe in supporting sustainability and investing in community-focused organizations with a focus on family. Our three pillars of community sponsorship focus are mental health, sick kids, and families in crisis.Awards:* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
Steele Auto Group
Steele Honda
709-579-XXXX(click to show)
709-579-1999