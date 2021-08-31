Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

72,270 KM

Details Description

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-738-2369

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

Location

Steele Auto Group

211 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8

709-738-2369

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

72,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7663327
  • Stock #: B21060

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,270 KM

Vehicle Description

This Certified Mercedes-Benz includes a no charge two year extended warranty plus interest rates as low as 0.99%.Features include:MPP - Premium Package- Integrated Garage Door Opener- COMAND Online Navigation w/ MB Apps- Burmester Surround Sound System- EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer- Keyless Go- 360-Degree Camera- SiriusXM Satellite Radio- Active Parking Assist- Foot Activated Trunk ReleaseADP - AMG Driver's Package- AMG Performance Steering Wheel- 19inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheel (Titanium Grey)- Summer Performance Tires- AMG Performance Exhaust System736 - Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim604 - 19inch AMG Split 5-Spoke Wheel (Bi-Colour)Y05 - designo Red Seatbelts72,500KMContact us today for a test drive!Call: (709)738-2369Text: (709)703-4635

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Mercedes-Benz St John's

211 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8

