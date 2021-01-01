Menu
2019 Honda Civic

30,718 KM

Details Description

$19,392

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

709-579-1999

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

709-579-1999

30,718KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6367478
  Stock #: T200232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,718 KM

Vehicle Description

LX 6 Speed Manual; Only 30kms! Honda Certified 7 Year 160kms Warranty! One owner! Local Trade! Clean Carfax! Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Heated Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Power Convenience Group, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control**Listed Price includes a $500 Finance Credit. Contact Sales Department for details**This is a Honda Certified Vehicle! What does that mean? 7 years or 160,000kms of powertrain warranty!! A 100-point mechanical and physical appearance inspection done by a Honda Factory Trained Technician. Any parts in need of replacement are replaced with Honda Genuine Parts! Not completely satisfied with your purchase? No Problem! A Honda Certified Vehicle has a 7 Day Exchange Privilege and a complimentary Carfax Vehicle History Report. Buy with confidence, buy Honda Certified!

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Honda

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

709-579-1999

