$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo
Location
Steele Auto Group
220 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3T2
709-726-8555
Used
21,209KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,209 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, GT w/Turbo Auto AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Package AA00
JET BLACK MICA
BLACK LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Mazda St. John's
Call Dealer
