Small SUV 4WD, GT w/Turbo Auto AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2020 Mazda CX-5

21,209 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5

GT w/Turbo

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT w/Turbo

Location

Steele Auto Group

220 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3T2

709-726-8555

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,209KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, GT w/Turbo Auto AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Package AA00
JET BLACK MICA
BLACK LEATHER UPHOLSTERY

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda St. John's

220 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3T2

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-726-8555

2020 Mazda CX-5