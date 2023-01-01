Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

106,900 KM

Details Description

$41,989

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

709-579-1999

Base

Location

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

106,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: S22406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S22406
  • Mileage 106,900 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 Double Cab, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Steele Honda

547 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 3P9

