$50,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Jeep Gladiator
2022 Jeep Gladiator
Location
Aurora Dodge
340 Old Airport Road, Yellowknife, NT X1A 3T3
866-528-6950
$50,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,222KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6HJTFG0NL111828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,222 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2022 JEEP GLADIATOR HIGHLIGHTS4X4LeatherV6AutomaticPush startHeated seats & SteeringTrailer Tow PkgUconnect Nav 8.4 Inch Display
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Aurora Dodge
2015 Subaru WRX 175,371 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler 33,335 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger 39,000 KM $46,900 + tax & lic
Email Aurora Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Aurora Dodge
340 Old Airport Road, Yellowknife, NT X1A 3T3
Call Dealer
866-528-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$50,900
+ taxes & licensing
Aurora Dodge
866-528-6950
2022 Jeep Gladiator