Cumberland Honda
902-667-3844
2012 RAM 1500
SPORT
143,477KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10622040
- Stock #: 16976B
- VIN: 1C6RD7MT8CS191157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,477 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Next Generation Engine Controller
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
7-Pin Wiring Harness
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
HD transmission oil cooler
Tip start electronic starting feature
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
5' 7" cargo box
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Ash Tray Lamp
Glove Box Lamp
Urethane Shift Knob
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Assist handles
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Floor tunnel insulation
Highline door trim panels
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Rear under seat storage compartment
60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
Floor-mounted auto shift lever
2nd row in floor storage bins
Pwr 10-way driver seat
Pwr lumbar
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
Exterior
tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Underhood Lamp
Locking Lug Nuts
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Tire carrier winch
Body-colour grille
Front license plate bracket
Body-colour front fascia
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Locking Tailgate
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
17" steel spare wheel
20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels
Full-size restricted-use spare tire
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
Auto quad beam halogen headlamps
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat side-impact airbags
Height-adjustable front shoulder belts
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
