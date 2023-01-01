Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cumberland Honda

902-667-3844

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

  1. 9809302
  2. 9809302
  3. 9809302
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9809302
  • Stock #: 16725A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JCXDBC86175

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16725A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Hill start assist
Independent front/rear suspension
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
3.39 Axle Ratio
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
Easy Fuel capless fuel system
Dual angled cut rolled chrome exhaust tips

Interior

Cargo Net
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo area lamp
(2) coat hooks
Front seatback map pockets
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
(2) cargo tie-down hooks
(3) grab handles
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Battery saver w/accessory delay
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
1st & 2nd row dome lamps
Pewter appearance instrument panel appliques
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
Rear cargo management system
Leather-wrapped shifter cover
Dark slate metallic appearance centre stack finish
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, compass
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat -inc: fold-down armrest, dual cupholders
Front console -inc: storage tray, deep bin, armrest
Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents, particulate air filter
(8) cup holders -inc: (2) front console, (2) rear armrest, (4) front/rear doors
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console, 2nd row & cargo area

Exterior

Body Colour Door Handles
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Rear 2-speed wiper w/washer
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Body colour spoiler
Solar tinted front windows
Supplemental park lamps
P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation
17" temporary spare tire/wheel
Black/MIC rocker mouldings
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps

Safety

Reverse Sensing System
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Front seat side impact air bags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Roof Antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cumberland Honda

2013 Ford Edge SEL
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda Pilot TOU...
 77,000 KM
$55,205 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit LX
 135,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Cumberland Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

Call Dealer

902-667-XXXX

(click to show)

902-667-3844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory