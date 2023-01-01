$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
2013 Ford Edge
SEL
Used
- Listing ID: 9809302
- Stock #: 16725A
- VIN: 2FMDK4JCXDBC86175
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Stock # 16725A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Hill start assist
Independent front/rear suspension
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
3.39 Axle Ratio
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
Easy Fuel capless fuel system
Dual angled cut rolled chrome exhaust tips
Interior
Cargo Net
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo area lamp
(2) coat hooks
Front seatback map pockets
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
(2) cargo tie-down hooks
(3) grab handles
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Battery saver w/accessory delay
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
1st & 2nd row dome lamps
Pewter appearance instrument panel appliques
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
Rear cargo management system
Leather-wrapped shifter cover
Dark slate metallic appearance centre stack finish
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, compass
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat -inc: fold-down armrest, dual cupholders
Front console -inc: storage tray, deep bin, armrest
Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents, particulate air filter
(8) cup holders -inc: (2) front console, (2) rear armrest, (4) front/rear doors
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console, 2nd row & cargo area
Exterior
Body Colour Door Handles
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Rear 2-speed wiper w/washer
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Body colour spoiler
Solar tinted front windows
Supplemental park lamps
P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation
17" temporary spare tire/wheel
Black/MIC rocker mouldings
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps
Safety
Reverse Sensing System
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Front seat side impact air bags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor
Media / Nav / Comm
(6) SPEAKERS
Roof Antenna
