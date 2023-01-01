Menu
2013 Ford F-150

240,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cumberland Honda

902-667-3844

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

Lariat

2013 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

902-667-3844

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

240,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10374264
  • Stock #: 16898B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET9DKF50115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.55 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
6-1/2' pickup box
Super engine cooling -inc: upgraded radiator & aux trans oil cooler
4-wheel drive w/2-speed torque on-demand all-wheel drive capabilities

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Body-colour door handles
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Body-colour wheel lip mouldings
Body-colour tailgate handle
Chrome front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour upper fascia
Black surrounds on headlamps & tail lamps
Chrome grille surround -inc: chrome 3-bar-style insert

Interior

Reverse Sensing System
Speed Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Start System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
outside temp display
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Dual illuminated covered visor vanity mirrors
Rear grab handles
Dual-zone automatic temp control
Front/rear aux pwr point
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
COMPASS DISPLAY
Pwr adjustable pedals -inc: pedal memory
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
FULL COVERAGE RUBBER FLOOR MATS
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting
110V pwr inverter
Front flow-through console w/floor shifter
Colour-coordinated leather-wrapped steering wheel -inc: audio controls, 5-way SYNC w/MyFord controls

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
Hill start assist
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cumberland Honda

Cumberland Honda

110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2

