2014 Honda Accord
Coupe EX-L w/Navi
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
Used
122,298KM
VIN 1HGCT2B88EA800079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 16688B
- Mileage 122,298 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
3.24 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters and grade logic control
Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve i-VTEC V6 (HC13)
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Tires: P235/45R18 AS
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment, lumbar support, driver seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Warning-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Real-Time Traffic Display
360w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
