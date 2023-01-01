2014 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: Continuously Variable Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S) Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 1 USB device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, front speakers and rear speakers

