2014 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
298,004KM
VIN 2HKRM3H50EH001401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17950A
- Mileage 298,004 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC I-4
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
4.44 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
GVWR: 2,025 kgs (4,464 lbs)
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Programmable Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB ...
2014 Honda CR-V