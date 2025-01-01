$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Cumberland Honda
110 Albion St, Amherst, NS B4H 2X2
902-667-3844
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,000KM
VIN 5FPYK1F53EB501888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Unknown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18183B
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
4.533 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/HD Oil Cooler
70-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
83.3 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC VTEC V6
GVWR: 2,745 kgs (6,052 lbs)
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
669.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Rear Window
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P245/60R18 104T AS
Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Interior
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger seat w/4-way adjustment
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Concealed antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
